Southwest Baptist University will host its annual homecoming parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Local businesses and organizations are invited to have a float in the parade.
“Float entry is free, and it is a great way to promote your business while supporting SBU and the Bolivar community,” Nathan Penland, director of student activities at SBU, said in a news release.
To register a parade float, go to SBUniv.edu/alumni/parade-registration.php. The deadline is to register is Monday, Sept. 24.
For more information about parade floats, call Penland at 328-1828.
Bands wanted
Middle school and high school marching bands are also invited to participate. For guidelines and to register a band, go to SBUniv.edu/alumni/parade-band.php.
Contact Jeffery Waters, dean of the Geneva Casebolt College of Music, Arts, and Letters, at 328-1644 with questions about band participation.
