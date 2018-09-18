The Southwest Baptist University Department of Music will host guest artist Michael Clark for a solo piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, in the Meyer Recital Hall of the Casebolt Music Building on the Bolivar campus.
Clark is a Nationally Certified Teacher of Music, writer and speaker based in Houston, Texas. He has appeared as a soloist with the Ozarks Festival Orchestra and the May Day Orchestra and has received honors in competitions hosted by the New York Music Teachers Association and the Missouri Music Teachers Association.
Clark teaches students of all ages at the Music Academy of Houston and the University of Houston Preparatory and Continuing Studies Program. A 2010 graduate of Bolivar High School, Clark currently is pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts at the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University. He earned a Master of Music in piano performance and pedagogy at the Moores School of Music at the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Music in piano performance at Ithaca College.
From Ithaca College, he received the Peggy Ryan Williams Award for Academic and Community Leadership and the James J. Whalen Talented Young Artist Award, a full-tuition scholarship given to the incoming freshman with the highest academic and musical rating. His primary teachers include Robert Roux, Nancy Weems, Jennifer Hayghe and Melinda Smashey Jones.
The recital, which features works by Bartok and Schubert, is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Robert Carney, associate professor of music, at 328-1515 or rcarney@SBUniv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.