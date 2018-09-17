The Polk County Senior Center is planning a Saturday, Sept. 22, trip to the Hits of the 50’s & 60’s show.
Cost is $65 and includes ticket, lunch and bus travel.
Attendees will meet at 10 a.m. at the senior center. The show begins at 2 p.m.
For more information, call the center at 326-5570.
The center is at 1850 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
