BOYS/MEN'S BASKETBALL

Jan. 16

Skyline Tournament: Halfway vs. Weaubleau, 6:30 p.m. Urbana 3rd place game

Jan. 17

MCE at Humansville, 7 p.m. V

Lindenwood at SBU, 7:30 p.m. Meyer Sports & Wellness Center

Jan. 18

Bolivar at Willard, 5 p.m. Fr/JV/V

Stockton Tournament: Pl Hope vs. Stockton/Lockwood, 4:15/7:15 p.m. second round

Fair Play at Climax Springs, 4 p.m. JV/V

Hermitage at Halfway, 7 p.m. V

Humansville at Greenwood, 7 p.m. V Springfield

Jan. 19

Stockton Tournament finals

Gainesville at MCE, 1 p.m. JV/V Morrisville

Lincoln Univ. at SBU, 3:30 p.m. Meyer S&W Center

Jan. 22

Fair Play at Wheatland, 4 p.m. JV/V

MCE at Halfway, 7 p.m. V

Humansville at Everton, 7 p.m. V

Lockwood at Pl Hope, 6 p.m JV/V

GIRLS/WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Jan. 16

Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament: Hillcrest at Bolivar, 6 p.m. JV aux gym; 7:30 p.m. V main gym

Jan. 17-18

Lady Comet Classic: Pl Hope vs. Ash Grove/Marionville, 7:30 p.m. second round Marionville

Jan. 17

Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament: Camdenton at Bolivar, 6 p.m. JV aux gym; 7:30 p.m. V main gym

MCE at Humansville, 5:30 p.m. V

Lindenwood at SBU, 5:30 p.m. Meyer S&W Center

Jan. 18

Fair Play at Climax Springs, 4 p.m. JV/V

Hermitage at Halfway, 5:30 p.m. V

Humansville at Greenwood, 5:30 p.m. V Springfield

Jan. 19

Lady Comet Classic finals at Marionville

Gainesville at MCE, 1 p.m. JV/V Morrisville

Lincoln Univ. at SBU, 3:30 p.m. Meyer S&W Center

Jan. 21

Lockwood at Pl Hope, 5:30 p.m. JV/V

Jan. 22

Fair Play at Wheatland, 4 p.m. JV/V

MCE at Halfway, 5:30 p.m. V

Humansville at Everton, 5:30 p.m. V

GIRLS SWIMMING

Jan. 19

Bolivar at Webb City Invitational, 1 p.m.

Jan. 22

Bolivar at Monett Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Jan. 17

Home Triangular, 5 p.m. BMS gym vs. Clinton, Willard/ Senior Night

