BOYS/MEN'S BASKETBALL
Jan. 16
Skyline Tournament: Halfway vs. Weaubleau, 6:30 p.m. Urbana 3rd place game
Jan. 17
MCE at Humansville, 7 p.m. V
Lindenwood at SBU, 7:30 p.m. Meyer Sports & Wellness Center
Jan. 18
Bolivar at Willard, 5 p.m. Fr/JV/V
Stockton Tournament: Pl Hope vs. Stockton/Lockwood, 4:15/7:15 p.m. second round
Fair Play at Climax Springs, 4 p.m. JV/V
Hermitage at Halfway, 7 p.m. V
Humansville at Greenwood, 7 p.m. V Springfield
Jan. 19
Stockton Tournament finals
Gainesville at MCE, 1 p.m. JV/V Morrisville
Lincoln Univ. at SBU, 3:30 p.m. Meyer S&W Center
Jan. 22
Fair Play at Wheatland, 4 p.m. JV/V
MCE at Halfway, 7 p.m. V
Humansville at Everton, 7 p.m. V
Lockwood at Pl Hope, 6 p.m JV/V
GIRLS/WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Jan. 16
Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament: Hillcrest at Bolivar, 6 p.m. JV aux gym; 7:30 p.m. V main gym
Jan. 17-18
Lady Comet Classic: Pl Hope vs. Ash Grove/Marionville, 7:30 p.m. second round Marionville
Jan. 17
Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament: Camdenton at Bolivar, 6 p.m. JV aux gym; 7:30 p.m. V main gym
MCE at Humansville, 5:30 p.m. V
Lindenwood at SBU, 5:30 p.m. Meyer S&W Center
Jan. 18
Fair Play at Climax Springs, 4 p.m. JV/V
Hermitage at Halfway, 5:30 p.m. V
Humansville at Greenwood, 5:30 p.m. V Springfield
Jan. 19
Lady Comet Classic finals at Marionville
Gainesville at MCE, 1 p.m. JV/V Morrisville
Lincoln Univ. at SBU, 3:30 p.m. Meyer S&W Center
Jan. 21
Lockwood at Pl Hope, 5:30 p.m. JV/V
Jan. 22
Fair Play at Wheatland, 4 p.m. JV/V
MCE at Halfway, 5:30 p.m. V
Humansville at Everton, 5:30 p.m. V
GIRLS SWIMMING
Jan. 19
Bolivar at Webb City Invitational, 1 p.m.
Jan. 22
Bolivar at Monett Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Jan. 17
Home Triangular, 5 p.m. BMS gym vs. Clinton, Willard/ Senior Night
Schedules are subject to change. For updates in case of inclement weather, check our Facebook page and/or Twitter @BHFPSports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.