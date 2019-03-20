I’ve been giving a great deal of thought to two of my favorite things ... history and education.
The history of Bolivar shows longstanding interest in and support of education for its children. A map of the town, dated 1841, shows the location of a schoolhouse. As the years passed, the need for more school buildings, additional teachers and a more extensive curriculum became necessary to support the growing population. Bonds were passed to fulfill each need.
The population of Bolivar Schools in 1875 was 120.
Today, the student population is 2,605, and once again there’s a need for expansion.
What, you may ask, do we need that we don’t already have?
One thing is more room. The primary school, which includes preschool through second grade, is bursting at the seams. Many children whose parents would like to send them to preschool simply can’t be accepted because there’s not enough room.
The middle school needs a sixth-grade science lab and more classrooms.
Parent pick-up and drop-off at the primary school is a traffic nightmare. Parents in their cars, buses unloading or loading students all arrive at the same time, causing a clog that puts the Capital Beltway to shame. (I’ve done the Capital Beltway in rush hour. This is just as bad or worse. The line may not be as long, but it sure is just as jammed). If you haven’t been in the vicinity of the primary school when this daily event occurs, I challenge you to go view this phenomenon for yourself.
Why, you may ask, do we need preschool? The reason is that some children have never held a book, pencil, crayon or scissors before they enter kindergarten. They may or may not know the letters of the alphabet or the letter with which their names begin. I won’t bore you with details regarding research, which supports the academic advantage of children having preschool education, but I can tell you from personal experience that children who attend preschool are better prepared academically and socially to attend kindergarten.
I saw strong evidence of the advantage of early education in the performance of my high school students, as well. In addition to academic advantage, many children are better prepared socially to enter kindergarten if they have had the experience of preschool.
One of Bolivar’s preschool teachers tells the story of a child who hid under the table each time the class lined up to go to recess, the restroom or lunch. School began in August. It was April before that child could master the simple act of lining up. When I was working with a preschool population, there was a very sheltered child who was terrified of stairs, being outside — anything other than being in the house with two or three adults.
Another concern is the situation of high school students who are involved in track. The students must drive from the high school to the middle school in order to use the track. Students who can’t find a ride may not be able to participate. This arrangement also causes middle schoolers’ track practice to be cut short in order to accommodate the arrival of the high schoolers.
A bond issue is on the April 2 ballot. It will provide for the construction of a preschool center between the primary and intermediate schools, a road on campus with an access off of Rt. D which will allow for less traffic congestion, additional classrooms and a sixth-grade science lab for the middle school and a practice track across the road from the high school soccer field.
The track will be for practice only. No lights nor a stadium will be included in this construction; there will be necessary bathrooms. The track will also provide a place for the band to practice and for teachers to have outdoor classrooms when the weather permits.
Preschool will be available to every student in the Bolivar R-I District whose parents choose to send them. It will be free to all students who receive free and reduced lunches.
This is a “no-tax-rate-increase” issue. You will pay the same rate of school tax next year whether it passes or not.
Since the 1800s, the members of my family have been strong supporters of Bolivar Schools. We will continue that tradition in the upcoming election. I hope you will consider doing the same.
