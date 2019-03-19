Sylvia Arvilla Stephenson Beem entered this world on Nov. 8, 1930, in Rondo and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Hermitage Nursing and Rehab Center in Hermitage.
The second of four children born to Charles Edgar Stephenson and Lola Elizabeth Blackwell Stephenson, Arvilla was tough, strong-willed and had an independent spirit.
In her early years, Arvilla met her lifelong friend Trixie Stokes Vanderford. They attended all 12 years together at Weaubleau, roomed together during college and remained close throughout their lives.
Arvilla was a proud member of the Weaubleau class of 1948 and never missed a reunion or any other opportunity over the years to get together with her classmates.
After high school, she met Garland Ernest Beem — she saw him playing basketball with a bunch of guys and could clearly tell that he thought he was pretty good. They married on Sept. 9, 1949. Arvilla taught school to pay the bills which allowed Garland to start buying cows and land. Just when everyone had given up on them ever having children, on Oct. 25, 1958, they welcomed their daughter, Patricia Lynn. Seven years later, March 30, 1965, they welcomed their son, Garland Mark.
They made their home in a small farm house east of Wheatland until 1972 when they built a new home on the prairie west of town. Garland passed away one year short of their 50th wedding anniversary.
In the beginning of her career, Arvilla taught in one-room schools all over the area and taught just about every grade and subject.
She finished her 29.5-year career in public education at Wheatland High School teaching high school history. She touched a lot of lives over the years and could still call each student by name. She was truly humbled when the Wheatland School District dedicated a classroom to her.
She loved her grandkids fiercely and lived to watch them play ball — lining out the referees was just an added bonus. Her children and grandchildren were at the center of her life and heart. She truly lived her life for them.
She was also extremely close to her maternal cousins and immensely enjoyed seeing them once a month at the cousins’ supper.
She was also blessed to be a part of the “gang.” The Beems, Costelows, Hoppers, Blackwells and Hunts were together constantly. They spent many Sundays at the lake or pond eating good food and enjoying the best company. Arvilla’s dear friend and partner in crime, Shirley Costelow, would slip off on escapades no one would hear about until months or even years later, if at all. In the later years, when Arvilla was unable to drive, Shirley took her everywhere, called her every day and constantly did things with her and for her. Shirley was truly a best friend for life.
Arvilla was preceded in death by her husband, Garland; her father and mother, Edgar and Lola; an infant brother; and her younger brother, Robert Stephenson.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat O’Neal of Wheatland, and her son Mark Beem and wife Staci of Preston, as well as five grandchildren, Kayla Curiel and husband Arthur of Kansas City, Kristen O’Neal of Fair Grove, Austin O’Neal of Wheatland, Dax Beem and Lawson Beem, both of Preston. She was looking forward to the arrival of her first great-grandbaby in July. Arvilla is also survived by her younger brother, Gail Stephenson and wife Carol of Springfield, who were by her side until the very end. She is also survived by a whole host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and great friends.
Heaven gained a truly amazing woman and while she will be missed, her loving husband, Garland, is waiting for her on the other side. Her good friend, Charlotte Hoppers, will also welcome her and be grateful she finally will have help keeping Garland, Sam Blackwell, Dale Costelow and Bill Hoppers from “shooting the moon” when they have neither the ace or the deuce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.