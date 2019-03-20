Next week, area voters will have the chance to meet candidates seeking office in the April election — as well as hear more about the Bolivar R-1 bond issue — during a public forum slated for Monday.
The forum, co-sponsored by the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and Southwest Baptist University, is set for 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, in McClelland Dining Hall on SBU’s Bolivar campus.
The event will kick off with a brief presentation by Bolivar R-1 superintendent Tony Berry, R-1 board president Paula Hubbert, assistant superintendent T.C. Wall and community supporters Al Skalicky, Janis Keeling, Jean Pufahl Vincent and Robin Campbell.
The group will discuss the no-tax-rate-increase bond issue set for the April ballot, before answering moderator and audience questions.
The event will also include opportunities for candidates appearing on the April ballot to introduce themselves. Candidates will also answer questions from the moderator and audience.
SBU President Eric Turner will moderate.
Monday marks the second year SBU and the BH-FP have teamed up to host the forum. Last year’s event drew around 75 community members and candidates.
The forum is an opportunity to interact with candidates and bond proponents. It’s also a chance to ask questions and participate in local government, says SBU political science assistant professor Coyle Neal, one of the forum’s organizers. His name will also appear on the ballot as the unopposed incumbent for Bolivar city collector.
Neal describes local government as “far more important for our day-to-day lives than anything that happens in Jeff City or Washington DC.”
“Not only does it directly affect our lives in practical ways, but it is also important if we believe that the citizens should govern responsibly,” he says, adding we “have far more power and influence over what happens at the local level than we will ever have over the state or the nation.”
Consequently, he says, “we have an obligation to exercise that power responsibly.”
And “that means showing up, paying attention and participating virtuously in the democratic process,” he adds.
The March 25 event is open to the public, and all local candidates on the April 2 ballot are invited to participate.
Candidates who plan to attend should contact the newspaper’s editorial department by Thursday, March 21, via email at news@bolivarmonews.com or by phone at 777-9723 to reserve their spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.