Two people face charges for an apparent scheme in which a Humansville woman spent thousands of dollars last year for a home remodel that never happened.
Justin Eugene Cristoffer, 34, of Devils Elbow in Pulaski County is charged with class D felony financial exploitation of an elderly person in Polk County Circuit Court.
A warrant for his arrest, which carries a $25,000 bond, has been issued. As of press time Tuesday, Cristoffer remained at large, according to online court records.
Another suspect — Brittany Nichole Persinger of Springfield — was also charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Online court records state a summons has been issued for Persinger, and she is due in court Feb. 6.
According to the probable cause statement filed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 65-year-old woman, who lives on South 47th Road in Humansville, paid Cristoffer and Persinger — who claimed to work for J & B Solid Construction — $4,000 for a kitchen remodel project in February 2018.
The statement said Cristoffer gathered two quotes from a salesperson — one for around $1,462 and one for around $1,217 — for materials for the remodel but never purchased the items.
Cristoffer gave the woman two quotes — one handwritten on notebook paper and one appearing “official” — for $2,500 for materials, the statement said. The quotes also included $1,500 for labor.
The salesperson told deputies he was suspicious of the way the pair handled the material quotes, stating “the material quote is normally not a profit” and it sounded “like a scam, so much so that he had already been documenting the actions of (Cristoffer),” the statement said.
After giving them the money, the woman said she was unable to reach Cristoffer and Persinger again. When calling the phone numbers the pair provided, the call was “sent to voicemail or disconnected immediately,” the statement said.
“The phone number associated with the business has a voicemail where the recording states, ‘It’s me,’” the statement said. “No information concerning a business was stated.”
J & B Solid Construction’s Facebook page was last updated Feb. 9, 2018.
According to the felony complaint, Cristoffer is a persistent offender. The complaint said he was convicted of felony stealing in Greene County in December 2011 and felony receiving stolen property in Pulaski County in March 2013.
