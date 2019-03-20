Lexi Berry fought her way past defenders en route to the goal twice Monday, March 18, as Bolivar High School girls soccer defeated Monett 2-0 at home.
The sophomore midfielder’s first goal came around 10 minutes into the game, as the Liberators put relentless pressure on the Lady Cubs defense and the ball rarely passed midfield.
“We pressure so well,” Bolivar coach Steve Fast said. “We probably outpossess 70/30, or somewhere in that range.”
The team did struggle to finish its shots over the game, Fast conceded, but the pressure from its group of veteran midfielders helped Berry wear down the Lady Cubs to break the elastic twice.
The game stayed 1-0 until Berry again broke through to tack on a second point with about eight minutes left in the second half. The goal came after minutes of looks from the Lady Liberators.
“She’s just hard to beat on the outside,” Fast said of Berry. “We play two forwards, but she’s almost a third because she just wins the ball so much, and she gets into the box for us a lot. She just doesn’t stop. She’s just so relentless. We’re proud of her for that.”
Bolivar’s midfielders all returned from last year’s team, making the unit a formidable force, Fast said.
“They’re all returners from last year,” he said. “They anticipate well. They just read the play, and they can just judge that. If it does get by them, our defenders have been organized. We did get a little hairy there at times, though.”
After the half, Monett’s forwards found their feet, pressuring the Lady Libs with multiple looks.
“We knew they would come out and play harder and try to equalize,” Fast said. “The first 15 minutes or so, they didn’t have the ball over half field, but once they got a little momentum, a little motivation about them. They pressed hard for a bit. We were having trouble for a bit denying the long ball. They would just clear it out of there, and we’d have to chase it.”
As Monett dialed up its pressure, Berry’s goal came at a key point for the Liberators.
“That was a big insurance goal in the second half,” he said. “With them pressing more, that got everyone relaxed.”
The coach also singled out freshman London Wilson, who occupied defenders to help clear the way for Berry’s goals.
“She was constantly having looks at the goal, and even though she didn’t get a ton of shots, (Monett) had to contain her or know where she was at, or she was going to score.”
Bolivar 3, Camdenton 2
The Lady Liberators won over Camdenton in double overtime Friday, March 15.
Paige Martin scored twice, once with an assist by Hailey Taylor and once on a penalty kick to give the Lady Liberators the win. London Wilson had the game’s equalizing point. Goalkeeper Allison Butler had four saves.
“This was a great opening game for our girls and a very nice win against a solid team,” Fast said. “Our girls played a very organized game, which was really impressive because we have not had consistent outside practices due to the weather. We got down late in the game, but our girls kept up the pressure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.