Ashley Vest, owner and coach at Cheers! Elite Spirit Gym in Bolivar, was awarded the Community Champion Award by the Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks at the State Fair Spirit Classic Cheer and Dance Competition on Saturday, March 16.
Vest was nominated for “her positive service to, dedication to and belief in individuals with Down syndrome.”
She was nominated by Sandy Thompson, whose daughter, Brianna Davis, takes classes with Vest. The following is Thompson’s nomination letter:
“Sometimes people come into your life, and you think, how did you and your child get so lucky? Ashley came into Brianna’s life 5 years ago and has taught her so much, not only about dance but about life also. Ashley has never given up on Brianna from day one. These two interact together, and it is absolutely heartwarming for a mom watching from the sidelines. Without Ashley and all the girls at the gym, Brianna wouldn’t be as confident as she is. I don’t know what we’d do without her.”
