Virginia Mae Arnold, 60, known to her family and friends as Ginger, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, after a long and debilitating illness.
Ginger was born Aug. 12, 1958, in Kansas City to Cecil and Willa Sapp. She was the youngest of five siblings.
In 1980, Ginger married the love of her life, Glenn Arnold. Ginger loved spending time with Glenn.
One of her most favorite things to do was to drive around in the spring and fall to look at the trees. She loved driving to Ha Ha Tonka with her family to look at the flowering dogwoods and have picnics.
Ginger enjoyed listening to music, and she especially loved the group, Celtic Thunder.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty Wiser; two brothers, Ricky and Leon Sapp; one sister in-law, Donna Arnold; and her middle son, Craig Arnold.
She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn, of the home; two sons, Joseph Arnold and partner Vicki and Phillip Sapp and wife Victoria; one sister, JoAnne Heskett and husband Don; two brothers-in-law, Gene Arnold and Robert Wiser; two grandsons, Zane Sapp and Mathew Arnold; as well as many other relatives and friends.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
