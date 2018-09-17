A Willard woman suffered moderate injuries in a single-car rollover crash south of Morrisville at around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Lexi L. Scheets, 27, was southbound on 111th Road 2 miles south of Morrisville in a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The report said she was not wearing a seat belt.
The Chevrolet was totaled and was towed from the scene by B and B Wrecker, the report said.
Trooper Clark investigated the wreck.
