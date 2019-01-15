The Missouri Department of Conservation's Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will present a Woodworking for Wildlife Class from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, according to an MDC news release.
Want to take a more active approach to conservation? Join us and learn how to make a nesting box for the state bird, the eastern bluebird. We will explain how to cut these out of a single board and help you with the assembly of your own blue bird nesting box.
This class is open to all ages, online registration is required. To register for this class, go to mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163433.
For more information, call 742-4361. Andy Dalton Shooting Range is located at 4897 N. Farm Road 61, Ash Grove.
For a complete listing of 2019 programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/events-s3?field_event_activity_location_tid=Andy%20Dalton%20Shooting%20Range.
