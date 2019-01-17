Every year, we set goals to become healthier, slimmer and fit. This year, let’s take a new approach. Here are five easy tips to help us reach that goal.
Tip 1: Find the fun. Do an activity that you enjoy. For example, walking, biking, dancing, playing a sport, like tennis or pickleball. Make sure your activity is active. The first step is moving away from a sedentary activity.
Tip 2: Put it on your calendar. Set a reminder. Schedule your activity, just like an appointment. It’s important to take care of you. Invite a friend or a family member to join you. We are more committed if there is another person’s schedule to consider. Remember, life happens. If you miss a workout, don’t give up. Just reschedule and recommit.
Tip 3: Make it a mini. Time is important. We all have responsibilities. Try exercising in short bursts of time. Sneak in a bike ride to the post office or a short stroll during the lunch hour. Every minute you’re moving adds up. Start with five minutes or a commercial break and work up to 30 minutes. Your heart and body will thank you.
Tip 4: Track your progress. Keeping a record of your workouts — with a notebook, fitness tracker or smartphone app — will help you see your progress and stay motivated.
Tip 5: Go for the goal. Set a target. Identify the small steps to reach that target. As you reach each step, smile and celebrate as you are increasing your stamina, along with building confidence and momentum. When you reach your goal, reward yourself. You deserve it!
Exercise is just one part of the weight-control equation. It also means making healthier food choices and practicing portion control. When all the pieces come together at once, you’ll be more likely to see lasting results. This all takes time. You will not see it tomorrow, but your family and friends will notice a difference in you in the first month.
As with any exercise plan, consult your doctor, first. Your doctor can help set realistic exercise and weight goals for you — and offer helpful tips too.
Mary Sebade is an MU Extenstion nutrition and health education specialist for Dallas, Hickory, Polk and Cedar counties.
