The Board of Directors of Polk County Christian Social Ministries wants to extend their gratitude, albeit late, for the support that was given for the annual Share Your Christmas program.
Because of the generosity of people throughout Polk County, 409 families received food and gifts. This is a major undertaking, and we couldn’t do it without your help. Your giving of your time and money is what keeps this program going.
Food alone cost over $15,000 this year. Plus, hundreds of gifts were purchased through the angel trees. PCCSM could not do this without you!
So, from the depths of our hearts, we thank you and pray that God blesses you with a wonderful and prosperous 2019.
— PCCSM Board: Marcella Brown, Dan Bunch, Betty Doyle, Sharon Drayton, Leta Gass, Barbara Hensley, Sheila Nothern and Carolyn Short
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.