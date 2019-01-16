Some of the best advice I ever received regarding newspaper management was delivered years ago by my mentor, Barry Moore. It went something like this, “Don’t change anything but the oil in the delivery van for the first six months.”
Sound advice, especially when taking over a well-run publication like the Bolivar Herald-Free Press. There were a few times when I assumed control of lesser publications and that advice had to go out the window immediately. Taking over for Dave Berry has allowed me to follow my mentor’s advice. I have been able to sit back and access the entire operation and enjoy the luxury of not having to make quick decisions out of necessity.
My first major decision actually came after consulting Dave. It is a decision he considered several years ago and now we both feel the time is right.
Beginning in February, our weekend edition will be published on Saturday, rather than Friday.
This change has two main reasons, both I believe will make our second edition stronger and the enterprise better as a whole.
First, it will more evenly divide the news cycle. Currently, there is a quick turnaround between the Wednesday edition and the Friday edition. It seems like there is more news in the Wednesday edition because little time has passed by the time we must go to press for Friday. Publishing on Saturday will give us more time to report Thursday and Friday news without having to wait until the following Wednesday.
The second benefit will be having the opportunity to report Friday night sporting events the following day. From current football photos to basketball and baseball results, readers will not have to wait until the following Wednesday to see their Liberators taking the gridiron, hardwood or diamond.
I mentioned that this idea was considered years ago, but at the time it was shelved due to the uncertainty of mail delivery. You see, years ago there was some concern that Saturday mail delivery might go away as a cost cutting measure. Since the BH-FP is delivered via USPS this was a great concern.
Today, Saturday delivery is no longer on the chopping block, and I believe the time is right for a change.
Having a Wednesday/Saturday newspaper will make our publication stronger and even more relevant than it already is, and that is saying something.
Your community newspaper has a far better penetration and readership in the county than any other news or marketing outlet, but that fact is not stopping us from trying every day to get better and be stronger.
While I don’t have any other major changes to the publication to announce at the moment, I won’t stop thinking every day of how to better continue the legacy of excellence of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press.
I have big shoes to fill, as I have stated before, and those shoes are not suited to stand idle.
