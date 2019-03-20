JEFFERSON CITY — It could be a bit harder to vote absentee in the future. Or, it could be easier.
It all depends on the decisions of the House Committee on Elections and Elected Officials, which heard two bills last week related to the casting of absentee ballots.
The first, House Bill 29, is sponsored by Rep. Dan Stacy, R-Blue Springs. It would require a copy of photo identification when applying by mail for an absentee ballot. The bill specifies a system for tracking absentee ballots.
Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, said there is already a system in place for tracking ballots.
Members and witnesses were concerned that the bill could do away with the online application process for absentee ballots.
Eric Fey, the Democratic director of elections in St. Louis County, disagreed with the methodology of the bill, saying, “If we want to tighten absentee ballot laws in the state of Missouri, I would highly suggest that this committee look at preventing or prohibiting people from handling physical absentee ballots that are not theirs or are not somebody related within two degrees of them.”
Sarah Baker, the legislative and policy director for the Missouri ACLU, said the issue the bill is intended to solve is already “well-addressed.” Currently, an ID is required with an absentee ballot application when a person has not voted in person before and did not register in person.
The second bill is House Bill 992, sponsored by Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis. The “No Excuse” absentee ballot bill would allow voters to vote absentee without giving a reason.
Proponents of the bill said it could alleviate pressure on election day by increasing absentee voting.
Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, asked if it would be better to make reforms to prevent fraud via absentee ballot before allowing everyone to use absentee ballots without an excuse.
“I think the reforms can go hand in hand. They could be in the same piece of legislation,” said Fey, who spoke in favor of the bill.
Several organizations voiced support for the bill, including Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri, the St. Louis Jewish Community Relations Council, the Missouri National Education Association and the Missouri Farm Bureau.
The Missouri Deputy Secretary of State was opposed to the bill.
