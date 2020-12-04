1 hurt in wreck

A Pleasant Hope man suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle wreck about 3 miles south of Pleasant Hope on Rt. H on Saturday, Nov. 28.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Matthew Moler, 36, was northbound on the highway at 10:45 a.m. when his 1996 Dodge Caravan ran off the roadway, partially overturned and struck a tree.
Moler was wearing a seat belt, the report stated, and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield after the wreck.
His vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene, the report stated.
Cpl. J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck.
