Ag Notebook for Saturday, Aug. 10

A PASTURE PLANT AND WEED IDENTIFICATION two-night course will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Polk County Fairgrounds activities building.
The course, hosted by Polk County MU Extension Office, will focus on a number of topics, including:
• How grassland plants are classified.
• The characteristics of cool- and warm-season grasses and legumes, as well as forbs, woody type plants and weed control.
•How location and soil type affect where plants grow.
• What plant characteristics are needed to identify plants.
• How to and why it is important to determine grassland composition.
• How to make grasslands viable for livestock and wildlife habitat.
• What factors effect overall forage quality.
Cost is $20 per person for both nights. Funds will be used for handouts, travel and snacks provided at the meetings. A second person will be free for participants attending as a couple or coming from the same farming operation.
Preregistration is requested. To sign up, call 326-4916.
• • •
AN ALFALFA WORKSHOP, originally planned for Aug. 1, has been rescheduled for 4 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in Dadeville High School’s ag classroom, 17 Bearcat Trail, Dadeville.
MU Extension agriculture field specialists will take on the following topics:
• “Alfalfa Stand Establishment, Starting Production and Harvesting,” Pat Miller, MU Extension regional agronomy field specialist, Nevada.
• “Feeding alfalfa to cattle,” Patrick Davis, MU Extension regional livestock field specialist, Stockton.
• “Economics of growing alfalfa,” Wesley Tucker, MU Extension regional agriculture business field specialist, Bolivar.
Cost of the event is $35 per person, which covers the evening meal and other workshop expenses. Fee payment, along with registration, is due by Wednesday, Aug. 14, to the Dade County MU Extension Center, 2 N. Main Street, Greenfield MO 65661.
• • •
A NEW MASTER GARDENER online class is set to begin this month. The new session of online core training for Missouri Master Gardener certification begins Sunday, Aug. 18.
The registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 12. Registration may be completed at mg.missouri.edu.
• • •
DAIRY MARGIN COVERAGE program enrollment continues through Sept. 20.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency has started issuing payments to producers who purchased coverage.
Authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill, DMC replaces the Margin Protection Program for Dairy. The program offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer, according to a USDA news release.
For more information, visit farmers.gov or contact a local USDA service center.
• • •
NATURAL DISASTER LOANS for Missouri agricultural producers who lost property due to recent storms may be possible through U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans.
The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in Polk County, along with several other counties — the primary damaged area — who incurred losses due to tornadoes and high winds between April 30 and May 23.
Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due Feb. 11.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs, visit farmers.gov/recover.
• • •
FARMERS AND RANCHERS WITH EXPIRING CONSERVATION RESERVE PROGRAM contracts may now re-enroll in certain CRP continuous signup practices or, if eligible, select a one-year contract extension. USDA’s Farm Service Agency also is accepting offers from those who want to enroll for the first time in one of the country’s largest conservation programs. FSA’s 52nd signup for CRP runs through Aug. 23.
Producers interested in applying or extending their contracts should contact their USDA service center by Friday, Aug. 23. More information can be found at fsa.usda.gov/crp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.