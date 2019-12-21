CONSERVATION RESERVE PROGRAM signups are now open. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently opened registration for the program. The deadline for agricultural producers to sign up for general CRP is Feb. 28, while signup for continuous CRP is ongoing.
Farmers and ranchers who enroll in CRP receive a yearly rental payment for voluntarily establishing long-term, resource- conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees — known as “covers” — to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands.
To enroll in CRP, contact a local Farm Service Agency county office or visit fsa.usda.gov/crp.
• • •
A WARM SEASON CATTLE GRAZING workshop is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Hickory County MU Extension Center, 18715 Cedar Street, Hermitage.
Terry Halleran, MU Extension agronomy field specialist, Hermitage, will discuss warm season grass development and management. Patrick Davis, MU Extension livestock field specialist, Stockton, will present information about cattle nutrition and grazing management on warm-season grasses.
The workshop is free to the public, but attendees must register by contacting the Hickory County MU Extension Center at 745-6767 by Wednesday, Jan. 15.
• • •
A HANDS-ON CALVING CLINIC, hosted by MU Extension,is set for Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the University of Missouri Southwest Research Center in Mt. Vernon. Choose a morning, 9 a.m.-noon, or afternoon, 2-5 p.m., session to participate.
An extension release said this hands-on program is an opportunity for producers to learn how to determine calf presentations, difficult birth assistance techniques and after care.
University of Missouri Livestock Specialists Reagan Bluel, Eldon Cole, Dr. Scott Poock, Elizabeth Picking and Ted Probert will lead demonstrations on assisting difficult births, tubing and after-care of the newborn calf and mother.
The fee is $45 per person. Preregistration is required by Tuesday, Jan. 7. Space is limited. Call 682-3579 for more information or register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/calving-clinic.
