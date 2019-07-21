A PASTURE AND FORAGE management workshop is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Centennial Building at the Vernon County Youth Fairgrounds, 1488 E. Ashland St., Nevada.
MU Extension speakers and topics will include:
• Pat Miller, MU Extension regional agronomy field specialist, will discuss pasture weed control and improvement.
• Patrick Davis, MU Extension regional livestock field specialist, will cover forage alternatives to extend the cattle grazing season.
Cost of the workshop is $10 per person. Payment and registration are due by Thursday, Aug. 1, to the Vernon County MU Extension Center, 100 W. Cherry St., Vernon County Courthouse, Nevada MO 64772.
For more information, contact the center at 448-2560 or Patrick Davis by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
• • •
AN ALFALFA WORKSHOP is planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in Dadeville High School’s ag classroom.
The school is at 17 Bearcat Trail, Dadeville.
MU Extension agriculture field specialists will take on the following topics:
• “Alfalfa Stand Establishment, Starting Production and Harvesting,” Pat Miller, MU Extension regional agronomy field specialist, Nevada.
• “Feeding alfalfa to cattle,” Patrick Davis, MU Extension regional livestock field specialist, Stockton.
• “Economics of growing alfalfa,” Wesley Tucker, MU Extension regional agriculture business field specialist, Bolivar.
Cost of the event is $35 per person, which covers the evening meal and other workshop expenses. Fee payment, along with registration, is due by Wednesday, July 31, to the Dade County MU Extension Center, 2 N. Main Street, Greenfield MO 65661.
For more information, contact the Dade County center at 637-2112 or Patrick Davis at 276-3313 or davismp@missouri.edu.
Find more information on how to improve grasslands at extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
• • •
DAIRY MARGIN COVERAGE program enrollment continues through Sept. 20.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency opened enrollment for the program on June 17 and has started issuing payments to producers who purchased coverage.
Authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill, DMC replaces the Margin Protection Program for Dairy. The program offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer, according to a USDA news release.
To date, nearly 10,000 operations have signed up for the new program, and FSA has begun paying around $100 million to producers for January through May, the release added.
For more information, visit farmers.gov or contact a local USDA service center.
• • •
THE PREVENTED PLANT CROP REPORTING DEADLINE has been extended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.
The new deadline for Missouri producers affected by spring flooding and excessive moisture is Monday, July 15.
For more information, contact a local FSA office or visit farmers.gov/service-locator. For information regarding RMA crop insurance, contact an approved insurance provider or visit rma.usda.gov/information-tools/agent-locator-page.
• • •
NATURAL DISASTER LOANS for Missouri agricultural producers who lost property due to recent storms may be possible through U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans.
The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in Barry, Barton, Cole, Dallas, Greene, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Miller, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski and Wright counties — the primary damaged area — who incurred losses due to tornadoes and high winds between April 30 and May 23.
Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due Feb. 11.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs, visit farmers.gov/recover.
• • •
FARMERS AND RANCHERS WITH EXPIRING CONSERVATION RESERVE PROGRAM contracts may now re-enroll in certain CRP continuous signup practices or, if eligible, select a one-year contract extension. USDA’s Farm Service Agency also is accepting offers from those who want to enroll for the first time in one of the country’s largest conservation programs. FSA’s 52nd signup for CRP runs from June 3 to Aug. 23.
Producers interested in applying or extending their contracts should contact their USDA service center by Aug. 23. More information can be found at fsa.usda.gov/crp.
• • •
A NEW MASTER GARDENER online class is set to begin next month. The new session of online core training for Missouri Master Gardener certification begins Aug. 18.
The registration deadline is Aug. 12. Registration may be completed at mg.missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.