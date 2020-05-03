U.S. PRODUCERS SIGNED A RECORD 1.77 MILLION CONTRACTS for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2019 crop year, according to a Farm Service Agency news release.
That number is more than 107% of the total contracts signed compared with a five-year average.
Producers interested in enrolling for 2020 should contact their FSA county office. Producers must enroll by June 30 and make their one-time update to PLC payment yields by Sept. 30.
The release said FSA attributes the significant participation in the 2019 crop year ARC and PLC programs to increased producer interest in the programs under the 2018 Farm Bill and to an increase in eligible farms because of the selling and buying of farms and new opportunities for beginning farmers and military veterans with farms having 10 or fewer base acres. Enrollment for 2019 ended March 16.
USDA Service Centers, including FSA county offices, are open for business by phone only, and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing, the release said. While program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with producers by phone and using online tools whenever possible. All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency are required to call their service center to schedule a phone appointment. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Online ARC and PLC election decision tools are available at fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc. To locate the nearest USDA Service Center, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
KNOWING WHAT IS GROWING in your pastures and hay fields is the first step to improving your overall forage operation, according to the University of Missouri Extension. An upcoming online pasture plant identification and control program is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7. The session will look at how to identify plants and how that will help improve animal performance through proper plant selection. To register, visit extension2.missouri.edu/events/pasture-plant-identification-and-control-zoom-session.
DOES SOILS SAMPLING REALLY WORK? According to the University of Missouri Extension, the time tested agricultural researched based information usually pays off. The need for using soil testing in planning and implementing a fertilization and lime management program could not be any more important in today’s agricultural industry. Money may be tight, and we want to get the best return on our investments and proper fertility has proven to be profitable. If you chose to apply fertilizer, don’t guess, it could be wasteful, as well as expensive. Soil testing is an excellent and relatively inexpensive management tool often overlooked by many producers.
So, why do so many choose not to test?
The first reason is the most commonly heard: Intentions are good but we don’t follow through. Now would be an excellent time to take a Saturday afternoon and gather samples. Gather good samples and sample the entire field. A good rule is one sample per acre up to 20 acres or one sample per two acres up to 40 acres. Fields larger than that need to be separated into two separate samples.
Soil testing does have a dollar value attached to it. The dollar value is in added returns per acre.
If you truly don’t have the time, then the next visit you have with your fertilizer dealer ask him if he could arrange to have your fields sampled. Contact your local Agronomy Field specialist at the MU Extension office and see if they will come out and help.
There are many folks which believe soil tests aren’t any good, as they have actually had an inaccurate test. Poor sampling techniques and/or contamination of the soil samples are reasons most often for inaccurate tests. From time to time, there may be a mess up at the lab but not that often.
Or maybe individuals get different results or different recommendations from different labs. On the recommendation side, different labs have different philosophies on fertilization and/or different background information. Also, the more area (states) a lab covers, the more general its recommendations are going to be. This is a good reason for using local or university labs. Their results are based on local soil types and environment.
As for different lab results, there are several different methods of analyzing soil. Different methods yield different numbers. This does not mean the numbers are wrong. The correlation back in plant response is what counts. On one soil test it might take a potassium level of 100 to get a recommendation of 40 pounds of potassium per acre. For a different method it might take a test level of 160 to get the same recommendation.
Another problem that often occurs is some folks just don’t know how to read a soil test. If this is the case, take it to your local MU Extension office or to your fertilizer dealer and have them assist you.
It costs $20 per sample. If the cost is too high, just do part of your operation each year. Divide your farm into four parts and do one part every year. In four years, you will have tested your entire farm. Soils testing every four years is about right to see how it is helping and what adjustments need to be made.
For more information, contact the local Extension center. Ask for MU guides sheets, like “How to Get a Good Soil Sample” and “Using your Soil Test Results Correctly.”
“GRASS IS GREENING UP and cattle are being turned out to pasture,” says Patrick Davis, MU Extension regional livestock field specialist. Grass is the cheapest feed resource, so proper grazing management is important to cattle operation performance and profitability.
“Make sure of adequate pasture forage height at the beginning of the grazing season,” he says.
At turn-out, cool-season forages should have about 6 inches of growth. Davis urges cattle producers to maintain a minimum grazing residual forage height of 4 inches for cool-season forages and 8-10 inches for native warm season forages. Grazing below these residual heights will affect season-long production, persistence, and new growth.
“Adequate forage availability as we begin the grazing season is also important for cattle performance,” Davis adds.
If forage availability is low, cattle will increase travel to meet their intake needs.
“This increased travel can reduce cattle performance and body condition score,” he says.
Consequently, Davis encourages cattle producers to provide hay or supplementation during the transition from winter hay feeding to grazing in order to maintain optimum performance.
Forage quality is lower in taller, more mature forage, which negatively influences intake and cattle performance. Davis advises cattle producers to clip or mow pastures for hay if seed heads are emerging and grazing is not keeping up with forage growth. Harvesting excess growth resets the pastures and allows for high quality forage regrowth.
“If cattle producers mow pastures they may need to wait longer for grass regrowth to reach an acceptable grazing height,” says Davis, adding “rest period is also important for proper forage growth during the grazing season” and allows forage to grow to optimum height prior to the next grazing period and gives plants the opportunity to replenish energy reserves. These two factors help ensure high forage intake and plant persistence.
Davis advocates a rotational grazing system in order to better manage the rest period.
“Move cattle faster through the grazing rotation in early spring versus the late spring and into the summer,” he says, adding producers should move cattle so they are not allowed to graze pasture regrowth without a rest period.
“Lengthening the rest period may also increase pasture diversity by promoting native warm season grasses to grow in your cool-season pastures,” he adds, saying this helps provide forage for cattle to consume during the warmer months when cool-season grass growth slows and is lower quality.
Davis urges producers to add summer annuals, such as crabgrass, pearl millet and sudangrass, to grazing rotation to fill in the cool season grass slump.
For more information, contact a local MU Extension agronomy and livestock field specialist.
