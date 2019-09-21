WITH VOLATILE LIVESTOCK MARKET PRICES, farmers now have more appealing insurance underwritten by the USDA. The federally subsidized protection has been revised and simplified.
Ryan Milhollin, University of Missouri Extension economist, says that while crop farmers are protecting against losses, livestock producers haven’t done as much.
USDA Risk Management Agency heard complaints and revised Livestock Risk Protection, Milhollin says. Higher subsidies on premiums may especially appeal to farmers growing feeder calves.
For more information, visit extension2.missouri.edu/g459.
• • •
MAKE SURE BULLS ARE READY for the breeding season by doing a bull breeding soundness exam, says MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis. Area clinics will be offering exams on the following dates:
• Oct. 8 and 10 at Cramer Veterinary Clinic, Stockton, 276-3597.
• Oct. 9 and 20 at 54 Veterinary Clinic, Nevada, 667-8381.
• Nov. 5 at El Dorado Springs Veterinary Clinic, El Dorado Springs, 876-5805.
• Through October and November by appointment at Stockton Animal Clinic, Stockton, 276-4210.
• • •
A BASICS OF AGRITOURISM CONFERENCE is set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Henderson Ranch, 23480 Hwy. 7, Warsaw.
Topics will include agritourism law, marketing and social media, insurance, wildlife leases, USDA farm programs and more.
Lunch will begin at 11 and is included in the registration fee of $25 for individuals or $40 for a couple. Stockdog demonstrations and ranch tours are also available. Seating is limited, so register early at extension2.missouri.edu/events/basics-of-agritourism-conference.
• • •
NATURAL DISASTER LOANS for Missouri agricultural producers who lost property due to recent storms may be possible through U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans.
The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in Polk County, along with several other counties — the primary damaged area — who incurred losses due to tornadoes and high winds between April 30 and May 23.
Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due Feb. 11.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs, visit farmers.gov/recover.
