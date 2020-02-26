A REGIONAL HAY SCHOOL is set for March at the Vernon County Fairgrounds Centennial Building in Nevada. The school, held in cooperation with Heritage Tractor, Heartland Tractor, Feldman Crop Insurance Agency and Four State Ag, will be Tuesday, March 17, Sunday, March 22, and Monday, March 23. Sessions begin at 6 p.m. each evening, and a meal will be served. MU Extension ag specialists will cover how and when to produce quality hay; the economics of hay production; the agronomic impact on the soil; and cattle nutrition and hay feeding.
The fee for the three-night school is $35 per person. Registration, along with payment, needs to be made to Vernon County MU Extension Center at 100 W. Cherry St., Nevada MO 64772 by March 13. Registration may also be made prior to the deadline at extension2.missouri.edu/events/2020-regional-hay-school-nevada-mo. To contact the Vernon County MU Extension Center to register or for questions, call 448-2560. For all other questions, contact Patrick Davis at 276-3313 or at davismp@missouri.edu.
• • •
CONSERVATION RESERVE PROGRAM signups are now open. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently opened registration for the program. The deadline for agricultural producers to sign up for general CRP is Friday, Feb. 28, while signup for continuous CRP is ongoing.
Farmers and ranchers who enroll in CRP receive a yearly rental payment for voluntarily establishing long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees — known as “covers” — to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands.
To enroll in CRP, contact a local Farm Service Agency county office or visit fsa.usda.gov/crp.
