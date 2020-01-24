KOMA BEEF CATTLE CONFERENCE is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center in Springfield.
The conference is the Missouri portion of a joint conference organized by Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas extension services.
Presenters will include:
• Dr. David Lalman, professor-Harrington chair extension beef cattle specialist, Oklahoma State University, “Managing for weaning weight vs controlling cost.”
• Dr. Eric Bailey, assistant professor-state beef extension specialist, MU Extension, “Criteria for culling cows.”
• Joe Horner, agricultural economics extension specialist in dairy and beef, MU Extension, “What it costs to take care of a beef cow.”
The cost of the event for those who pre-register and pay prior to Feb. 14 is $30 per person. No refunds will be given for cancellations after the registration deadline.
Mail payments to the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 113 South Street, Stockton MO 65785. You can also register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/koma-beef-cattle-conference. Payment at the door will be $40 per person.
• • •
CONSERVATION RESERVE PROGRAM signups are now open. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently opened registration for the program. The deadline for agricultural producers to sign up for general CRP is Friday, Feb. 28, while signup for continuous CRP is ongoing.
Farmers and ranchers who enroll in CRP receive a yearly rental payment for voluntarily establishing long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees — known as “covers” — to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands.
To enroll in CRP, contact a local Farm Service Agency county office or visit fsa.usda.gov/crp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.