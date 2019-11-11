The University of Missouri Extension will host the 12th Annual Southwest Missouri Beef Conference and Trade Show on Thursday, Nov. 14, in McKenna Hall at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bolivar.
The event runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will include a long list of agricultural businesses on hand to highlight products and services they provide in support of producers, according to an extension news release.
“Producers are facing tremendous volatility and financial risk,” extension field specialist Wesley Tucker said in the release. “Through this conference, we hope to provide producers with practical management tips they can utilize to focus on improving their operations.”
According to the release, the conference will also feature a producer who will share details on how he cheaply feeds his cows through the winter.
Other presentations include updates on industrial hemp production, fencing management tips for increased forage utilization and information from the ag census about how Polk County producers have changed the last five years.
“We are excited that the Polk County Cattlemen’s Association will also be joining us again this year, making it their regular monthly meeting,” Tucker said in the release.
The cost for producers wishing to attend the conference and trade show is $5, which includes a catered beef dinner for those who RSVP.
For more information about attending the conference or to RSVP for the program, call the Polk County Extension Center at 326-4916 email polkco@missouri.edu.
