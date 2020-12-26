Better together

It’s a place of firm handshakes, dusty boots and short sentences.
And, it’s been that way for a century.
The Bolivar Farmers Exchange marked its 100th year on Friday, Dec. 18, when it received a plaque from MFA Incorporated, the Midwest-based regional agricultural cooperative serving more than 45,000 farmer/owners in Missouri and adjacent states.
And, despite the significance of the occasion, that trademark reticence doesn’t fade, unlike the colors on a well-worn ballcap.
“Farmers, they’re not always big talkers,” said Gerald Eggerman, MFA Incorporated’s corporate director. “They’re content.”
And, president and CEO Ernie Verslues said the Bolivar Farmers Exchange has been content to serve them.
“A co-op is owned by its members,” he said. “It’s ownership by membership, so we’re not driven by trying to hit a profit number every quarter. Our decisions are made by what’s best for MFA Incorporated and what’s best for the local affiliates and what’s best for the producers in the communities we serve. Bolivar is one of the stronger co-ops in our system.”
Verslues said the Bolivar Farmers Exchange’s longevity has come down to that principle, and to its leadership and employees.
“It really doesn't matter what the business is, it takes the right leadership and a good community,” he said. “The organization has had a lot of good employees over the years.”
Verslues said co-ops like the Bolivar Farmers Exchange were started to represent and advance the needs of producers.
“Early in the day, it was to improve purchasing power,” he said. “Through the years, MFA, as a co-op, has led the way in improving life in rural Missouri by doing things like pushing for electricity in smaller communities and better roads.”
Bolivar Farmers Exchange General Manager Steve Austin said the co-op has continued those altruistic goals, including by offering an annual $2,000 scholarship to local graduates.
Austin has been with the company for 44 years.
In that time, he said his office has moved across the street to 115 W. Jefferson St.
Local MFA-affiliated co-ops under Austin’s leadership include those in Stockton, Weaubleau and Lowry City.
“It’s the same every day,” he said. “We open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.. A lot of the same people come in regularly. Some come in every day and some of them a couple times a week. When we first started, Fridays and Saturdays were the biggest days. Farmers came into town Saturday afternoon to get their groceries.”
Austin said when he first started, feed was sold in 100-pound sacks. It’s now sold in 50-pound sacks, he said.
“I can remember those 100-pound sacks,” he said. “I helped load some of those cars.”
John Samek, who is the president of the local board, is a multi-generational customer.
“People tend to be loyal,” he said. “My dad was a very loyal MFA customer.”
The way the co-op is run and the nature of its customer ownership is what inspires that loyalty, he said.
“If you have a problem in a cooperative, you have an avenue,” he said. “And, they have to listen to you. So you have that, but he also used to talk about how the goal of a private business is to make money. The goal of a co-op is to serve its members. It has to be financially sound, but at its heart, that’s what they do. He believed that, and I guess it rubbed off on me.”
