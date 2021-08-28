Briefs for Saturday, Aug. 28

Blood drive set for Sept. 1
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Southwest Baptist University’s McClellan Dining Hall, 1601 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
According to a CBCO news release, donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow at cbco.org/donate-blood.
To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
For more information, visit cbco.org or call 800-280-5337.
Tri-County fifth Sunday service planned
The Tri-County Baptist Group will hold its regular fifth Sunday service on Sunday, Aug. 29, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Jasper County.
After Sunday school at 10 a.m., the morning service will start at 11, with preaching by Bro Robert Kenney.
After lunch on the grounds and a business meeting, the afternoon sermon will be preached by Bro. Zane Durnell.
This September will be the 70th anniversary of the group.
Republican women to meet Wednesday
The Polk County Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
The speaker will be Justin Ballard. He will be discussing the downtown history and renovation of the Bolivar square area.
Attendees are asked to call their orders into Brenda's prior to the meeting if possible.
One-Stop Pop Up returns
After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Missouri Job Center is once again hosting a One-Stop Pop Up in Polk County. The pop up will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, on the square in Bolivar.
The One-Stop Pop Up will be stationed on the square under the gazebo.
According to a news release, the One-Stop Pop Up “brings the resources of the Missouri Job Center into the heart of communities in the Ozark region and provides information to those who may not be able to travel to a job center location.”
“There are a number of barriers to employment, like transportation and childcare, that can prevent job seekers from visiting job centers to look for employment, so these Pop Up Job Centers help to address that problem,” Springfield workforce development interim director Sally Payne said in the release. “We are happy to be hosting a pop up in Polk County.”
The Pop Up Job Center provides services offered through the Missouri Job Center, including resume assistance, job search help, skills assessment and workshop/training information.
For information about the event, contact Katherine Trombetta at 880-6306 or ktrombetta@springfieldmo.gov.
Courthouse to close Sept. 6
The Polk County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Noe publishes another book
An author living in Bolivar is bringing together some “gruesome stories” from over the centuries, according to her new book description.
In her new book, “True Tales of the Vicious and Victimized: The Bloodied and the Broken,” Bolivar resident Denise Noe shows readers the “gruesome stories (that) have peppered the pages of newspapers and history books over the centuries,” the description states.
“Some are well-known. Some aren’t,” the description adds. “They rest in that murky place between true crime and horror. All will make your blood run cold. Warning: Do not read right before bedtime.”
The book is available on Amazon.com.
BEAF tournament raises money for Bolivar R-1 schools
Twenty-three teams participated in the second annual Bolivar Educational Advancement Foundation Golf Fore Education golf tournament on Monday, June 28, at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar, according to a BEAF news release.
The tournament raised more than $15,000 for Bolivar R-1 Schools. Presenting partners were Beyer Safe Water; DCBC; Douglas, Haun and Heidemann P.C.; Giana and Jerald Andrews, State Farm Insurance; JMARK; 1964 and 1965 Bolivar High School Alumni Kerry and the late Lynda Douglas; Mid-Missouri Bank; OakStar Bank; Sonic; The Bank of Missouri and Woods Supermarket, the release stated.
The tournament featured a four-person scramble, as well as a “tourney within a tourney” where teams designated two teams of two that scrambled for 18 holes, the release noted. Each two-person team was paired with two players from another team. The team score was determined after the play was complete, based on an alternating high score, low score, high score, low score. High and low holes were determined by random, blind drawing at the end of the tournament.
According to the release, in the two-person tournament, the winners of the championship were:
First place — The Bank of Missouri with Murray and Magnuson
Second place — Sonic with White and Pryor
The winners of the A Flight were:
First place — The Marketing Bunch with Salmon and Ankrom
Second place — Nooners with Myers and Layman
The winners of the B Flight were:
First place — JMark with J. Harmon and A. Johnson
Second place — Oakstar Bank with Stephen and Stephens
In the four-person Hi-Low tournament, the championship winners were:
First place — Sonic with Johnson, Harman, Pryor and White
Second place — Bank of Missouri with Gregory, Batten, Magnuson and Murray
Third place — Marsolf Construction with Marsolf, Broadfoot, Asby and Asby
Fourth place — Capstone with Banner, Mallow, Roberts and Rash
Fifth place — Nooners with Miller, Forster, Myers and Layman
The A Flight winners were:
First place — Bolivar R-1 with Berry, Asbill, Hines and Glasgow
Second place — OCHC with Gideon, Simmons, Davidson and Lipari
Third place — Wiese with Roweton, Gerhart, Chandler and Williamson
Fourth place — Liberty Utilities with Hayward, Endicott, Jones and Shook
Fifth place — Butler Funeral Home with Cribbs, Johnson, Layman and Beaman.
Created in 1991, BEAF was organized to support the Bolivar R-1 School District, its teachers, students and graduates, the release stated. More than $1 million has been given to the district since the foundation’s inception.
Its mission has been carried out in various ways over the years, according to the release, with the current focus on providing scholarships. BEAF administers nearly $2 million in funds to support education.
Community members can donate online at bolivarschoolsfoundation.org, by mail to PO Box 117, Bolivar, MO 65613, through planned giving or through Amazon Smile.
