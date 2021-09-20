First Christian to host fundraiser
Bolivar First Christian Church will offer up free hamburgers and hotdogs, along with fellowship, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the church parking lot.
Grilled farm fresh hamburgers and hotdogs will be free, but donations are requested. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of a digital sign for the church.
The church is at 407 W. Broadway St. in Bolivar.
Annie’s Project set to begin
Women in agriculture who are interested in learning how to strengthen farming operations and network with other women in the industry are invited to join University of Missouri Extension’s virtual Annie’s Project course.
According to a news release, Annie’s Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.
Participants will attend a weekly 2.5 hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.
The course will be offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 7 – Nov. 11. Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online-1629912466by Oct. 4 to secure a spot. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals.
For more information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.
