Briefs for Wednesday, Aug. 25

CMH named among nation’s top hospitals
Citizens Memorial Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain — Myocardial Infarctions Registry Platinum Achievement Award for 2021, according to a hospital news release. CMH is one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes CMH’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that CMH has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations, the release stated.
In recognition of this achievement, CMH is identified as a 4/4 Star Urgent Heart Attack Care Center within the ACC’s Find Your Heart a Home patient navigator tool and listed in the 2021 “Best Hospitals” edition of US News & World Report.
To receive the award, CMH has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain — MI Registry for two consecutive years — 2019 and 2020 — and performed with distinction in specific performance measures, the release stated. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
“As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, CMH has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” CEO and executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation Gary Fulbright said in the release. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, CMH has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year, the release stated. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.
“This recognition is a result of a lot of hard work and dedication from our entire heart team,” CMH board certified interventional cardiologist and STEMI medical director John F. Best, M.D., FACP, FACC, FSCAI, said in the release. “From pre-hospital services and the emergency department to the cath lab, cardiology, ICU, care coordination and cardiac rehab, our team is consistently working together to review outcomes, quality measures and processes that will provide our patients with the very best heart care.”
The release stated the registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.
The CMH Heart Institute Clinic and CMH Cath Lab includes board certified cardiologists John F. Best, M.D., FACP, FACC, FSCAI, and Stephen Davis, M.D., FACC; board eligible cardiologist Haris Riaz, M.D.; and nurse practitioners, Kyla Inman, NP-C and Jane Smith, NP-C.
The physicians and cardiac team staff specialize in invasive and interventional cardiology, diagnostic angiography, peripheral angiography, coronary angioplasty and stenting, iliofemoral stenting, pacemaker implantation, echocardiography, inferior vena cava filter placement, pericardiocentesis, electrical cardioversion, electrocardiogram, echocardiology, stress testing and more.
The award winning cardiovascular services at CMH include an accredited Level II STEMI program with 24/7 cardiology availability. STEMI — ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction — is a heart attack in which a blocked coronary artery prevents blood from getting to the heart muscle.
The CMH cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation program is nationally recognized and is designed to help heart and lung patients recover quickly from a heart-related surgery, a heart attack or diagnosis of heart or pulmonary disease. It is certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. The team of physicians, registered nurses and respiratory therapists and dietitians work with patients, their families and their physicians to structure a lifestyle plan tailored to meet their specific needs.
For more information about cardiovascular services at CMH, call the CMH Information Center at 328-6010 or go to citizensmemorial.com.
Salvation Army receives box fans
Bolivar’s Westlake ACE Hardware hosted a fan drive Friday, July 16, to benefit The Salvation Army. According to a news release, Bolivar customers donated $1,000 to purchase new box fans to help their fellow citizens beat the heat.
During the fan drive, Westlake customers were asked to donate by rounding up their purchases at the register. Nationwide, $110,000 was donated, the release added.
“It’s truly an honor to sponsor this program every year, and it’s heartening to see such generosity from our customers,” vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware Andy Schmitt said in the release. “It’s great knowing The Salvation Army can impact thousands of lives with the money raised from the fan drive.”
For more information, contact the Salvation Army, Community Outreach Ministries, Micah Titterington at 326-2769, or Westlake Ace Hardware General Manager Jesse Hull at 777-3086.
Blood drive coming to Bolivar
An emergency appeal has been issued — all blood types are needed, according to a news release.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks — the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities — reports less than a one-day supply of all blood types.
While COVID-19 vaccinations are in progress, the turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected, the release said. On the hospital side, blood transfusions are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of the community.
CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks.
The Bolivar Community Blood Drive will be at Southern Hills Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, located at 1220 S. Springfield, from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
The release said successful donors will receive a heather grey T-shirt featuring mountains, a bear and a “life saving” message.
Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but not necessary. Make an appointment to give at cbco.org/donate-blood/.
On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for “giving life to your community,” the release added.
Low stress cattle handling workshop
Hand N’ Hand Livestock Solutions and University of Missouri Extension are partnering to bring the community techniques to reduce handling stress on the livestock and community from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Hankins Farm County Road 12 in Arcola, according to a news release.
Cost is $35. Pre-registration required as space is limited. Lunch is included in the cost. Register online at extension.missouri.edu/events/low-stress-cattle-handling-workshop or call 682-3579 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.