Legion to host breakfast
The American Legion Auxiliary will host breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 25, at the Legion hall, 1424 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
Cost is $7.
All proceeds benefit American Legion community projects, including the scholarship fund that provides college scholarships to relatives of veterans, and many other local charities.
Landowners, tenants invited to respond to survey
Landowners lease roughly 35% of Missouri crop, pasture and woodland acreage to renters every year, according to the University of Missouri Extension. Rented acreage has increased in recent years as more land has transitioned to the next generation, interest rates have incentivized land investments and interest in carbon markets and working land conservation has developed.
To provide information that Missourians can use when negotiating land rental rates, University of Missouri researchers are inviting Missouri landowners, farmers, ranchers and hunters to participate in the 2021 Missouri rental rate survey.
“Every producer wants to know three things: what the weather is going to do, the future price of grain or livestock and what is the going rate for land. This assessment helps with the latter,” Ben Brown, extension economist with the University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, said via an Extension news release. “Our job at University of Missouri Extension is to provide information relevant to today’s farm managers, hunters, ranchers and landowners. We are able to do that through the cooperation of Missourians who participate in projects such as this Missouri rental rate survey.”
The survey collects rental agreement information for cropland, pasture, woodland hunting, building and facility rental, hay ground, livestock stocking rates and future expectations. The results will be published in the Missouri Agricultural Rental Rate Summary, which Missourians can access online at extension.missouri.edu or from a local MU Extension Center.
Participants can complete the anonymous survey in five to 10 minutes, the release said. To participate electronically, go to bit.ly/MissouriRentalRates21. Visit your local MU Extension Center to pick up a paper copy.
“As a producer, having this aggregated information of local markets allows me to compare my management practices to other producers’ practices,” Doug James, who raises corn, soybeans and cattle in Missouri, said in the release. “In today’s agricultural environment, the applied farm management information supplied by the University of Missouri is crucial to the many business decisions I have to make.”
Hunters may also use the survey results summary to gauge an appropriate rate to pay for hunting privileges.
“Hunting lease evaluation includes land quality, habitat viability, contract specifications and available species,” mid-Missouri hunter Jack Winn said in the release. The Missouri Agricultural Rental Rate Summary provides guidance as a tenant when assessing hunting leases.”
For more information about how to use the rental rate summary to make decisions about a rental agreement, contact an MU Extension specialist for assistance.
“Accurate rental rate summaries give us as educators information regarding local markets to assist both tenants and landowners in this very important decision,” Katie Neuner, county engagement specialist with MU Extension, said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.