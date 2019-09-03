Chuck and Jeannie Brown and family of Bolivar go by a new name these days — Polk County Farm Family.
The Browns were among the families honored during the 61st annual Farm Family Day on Monday, Aug. 12, at the Missouri State Fair, according to a University of Missouri Extension news release.The family was selected as the Polk County Farm Family by Polk County Extension and the local Farm Bureau.
“Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA,” the release said.
The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair Commissioners, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and MU Extension and Engagement.
This year, all 114 Missouri counties plus the City of St. Louis participated, honoring nearly 500 people from the 115 farm families, the release said.
The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state, Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe said in the release.
“These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension,” he said. “As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.