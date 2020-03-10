The Bolivar Saddle Club will host its spring meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Polk County Fairgrounds.
Meat, beverage and table service will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring side dishes to share.
The meeting will focus on planning the 54th annual horse show. A business meeting and board elections will also take place.
Annual member dues are $5 per person.
RSVP by March 8 by calling Jim at 326-7914.
