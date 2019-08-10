The ninth annual Bob Hacker Memorial Buck Out is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at the Double H Ranch in Bolivar.
The ranch is at 1227 Rt. NN in Bolivar.
The event features mutton busting, calf riding, steer riding, junior bull riding, bull riding, junior chute dogging and chute dogging and is set to draw more than 80 contestants from several states.
Admission is $8 for ages 16-65 and $4 for ages 6-15 and over 65. Kids 5 and under are free. Attendees can purchase concessions at the event and watch the show from bleachers, or they can bring lawn chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.