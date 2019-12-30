Polk Countians were among Missouri Farm Bureau members attending the 105th annual meeting Dec. 8-10 at the Lake of the Ozarks.
According to a news release, the meeting’s “momentum” theme was mentioned by several speakers during the convention who told members “better days lie ahead for agriculture.”
The release said Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt shared their perspectives. Featured speaker Jayson Lusk talked about the challenge of understanding consumer food trends, and American Farm Bureau Federation Senior Legal Counsel Travis Cushman announced the organization’s lawsuit challenging California’s strict livestock production laws.
During the convention, Farm Bureau counties were recognized for their advocacy and service to members, the release noted.
County delegates also gathered to approve legislative policy and elect Farm Bureau leadership for the coming year. Policies were updated on federal milk marketing order reform and eliminating feral hogs, among others, the release said.
The more than 500 delegates re-elected MOFB Vice President Todd Hays, a hog farmer from Monroe City, the release added.
The Polk County Farm Bureau joined more than 1,100 other members from throughout the state, the release said. Those attending from Polk County were Jerry Sukovaty, Trent Drake, Jered Brown, Joey Stokes, Raymond Crain, Katy Crain, Sandy Sukovaty, Ashley Brown and Alesia Stokes, the release said.
