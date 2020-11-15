“Grazing, forage and parasite management is important for a successful sheep and goat operation,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist. Therefore, MU Extension and Lincoln University are working together to provide an online Sheep and Goat Production Workshop on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.”
The following topics will be presented by MU Extension and Lincoln University agriculture experts:
• Grazing and Forage Management
• Parasite Management
This workshop is free to the public, but attendees are asked to register online at extension.missouri.edu/events/sheep-and-goat-production-workshop. After online registration is complete, participants will receive a ZOOM link to attend the workshop.
For issues related to registering or for any other questions, contact Patrick Davis at davismp@missouri.edu or by phone at 955-0287.
Find more information on how to improve your grasslands and grazing potential for sheep and goats at extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
