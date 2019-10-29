A farm tax workshop will be from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Polk County Extension Center, 110 E. Jefferson St., Bolivar.
The workshop will focus on tax issues and changes affecting farmers, ranchers and families. Topics to be covered include:
- Individual issues, including charitable contributions, determining fair market value, 2019 rates and limits and known amounts for 2020.
- Agriculture issues, including depreciation, the 2018 Farm Bill, income tax planning for farmers, getting out of the farm business, qualified conservation contributions, IRS Form 4797 and allocation of basis.
- State tax issues, including information from the Department of Revenue on updates and changes.
There is no cost to attend, but preregistration is required. To register, call the Polk County Extension Center at 326-4916.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.