Free farmer’s tax guides are now available at the Polk County Extension Center, 110 E. Jefferson St., Bolivar.
According to an extension news release, the guide includes “helpful tips on everything from farm income and expenses to depreciation and installment sales.”
“Educating yourself on the do’s and don’ts of farm income taxes can help keep more money in your pocket,” Wesley Tucker, extension field specialist in ag business and policy, said in the release.
