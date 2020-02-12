A 2020 MU Extension course — “All Hay is Not Created Equal” — will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Polk County Extension Center, 110 E. Jefferson St., Bolivar.
The course will look at what quality hay can do for an operation.
This is a free course, but attendees should RSVP to 326-4916 so handouts may be prepared.
