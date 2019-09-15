Polk County 4-Hers know David Brooks as the “backbone” of the chapter’s shooting sports program.
Brooks was inducted last month into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, a recognition of his work in “making the best better,” according to a 4-H news release.
Brooks of Fair Grove was one of 43 inductees from 35 counties honored by the hall Saturday, Sept. 17, at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
“He coordinates safety training and leads multiple shooting sports projects within the county,” Polk County Extension engagement specialist Velynda Cameron said in the release. “David has also served as a state shooting sports coach and is a national instructor for 4-H muzzle loading.”
A 4-H shooter under Brooks’ tutelage, Michaela Brown, has competed at several national level events in recent years, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Brown was a member of last year’s Missouri 4-H air pistol team, which placed third at nationals. Overall, Missouri 4-H shooting sports teams won first-place honors at the national championship last year, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
In 2016, Brown finished 11th at nationals in the muzzleloader category. She credited Brooks with introducing her to the firearm type
“It was two weeks before tryouts, and (he) took me out to the fairgrounds, and I shot the muzzleloader for the first time," she previously told the BH-FP
The instructor even took time off work to help her practice, Brown said.
The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation, said in the release.
“These volunteers have played a vital role in helping our youth develop essential life skills that will empower them to become strong leaders in the 21st-century workforce and we are proud to honor their service,” Augustine said in the release.
Lupita Fabregas, director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development, offered deep thanks to the volunteers who she said, contribute “to building a better future for the next generation of Missourians.”
“There are no words to express our gratitude to the 4-H volunteers who have devoted their time and effort to support our Missouri 4-H program,” she said in the release.
Cameron said Brooks’ influence on the shooting sports program is widespread.
“His constant desire to teach 4-H youth is greatly appreciated not only by me, but the county, 4-H members and families as well,” Cameron said.
According to the release, 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization and has a mission of growing “confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow.”
The release said 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.
The new 4-H year begins Oct. 1. For more information, contact Cameron at 326-4916 or by email at cameronv@missouri.edu.
