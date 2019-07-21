Missouri elk hunting may be on the horizon

The Missouri Department of Conservation recently announced an initial plan for limited elk-hunting that could include both an archery and firearms season as early as October 2020.
The plan was presented June 28 at the Missouri Conservation Commission’s public meeting in Jefferson City, with commissioners giving it an initial green light.
The next step, according to an MDC news release, is asking for public comments.
The plan outlined a limited season for hunting elk once the herd of about 175 animals reaches a minimum of 200. Additional factors include an annual herd growth rate of at least 10% and a herd ratio of at least four cow elk for every bull elk.
According to MDC research, the herd will likely reach 200 animals by 2020.
With that in mind, MDC has designated a nine-day archery season for elk running Oct. 17-25, 2020, and a nine-day firearms season for elk running Dec. 12-20, 2020.
Hildreth noted the number of permits for a possible 2020 hunt has yet to be determined, the release added.
MDC hopes to eventually reach a target population of 500 animals and will use hunting to manage herd size and location, the release added.
Elk are a native species in Missouri but were hunted to extinction in the state through unregulated market hunting during the late 1800s, the release said.
MDC worked with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to reintroduce the native species by capturing and transporting wild elk from Kentucky to a remote area of the Missouri Ozarks.
The reintroduction effort took place in 2011, 2012 and 2013 with most of the 108 relocated animals being cow elk with some calves and immature bulls, the release said.
Their numbers have grown, and their range has expanded in recent years to cover portions of Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties, MDC says. The area consists of nearly 80% public land interspersed with tracts of private property.
Hunting Framework
Under MDC’s framework, elk hunting would be limited to Missouri residents 11 and older who have hunter-education certification or are exempt from hunter education by age.
Hunting permits would be assigned through a random lottery of all applicants, the release said.
MDC will require a $10 application fee to be eligible for the limited hunt with a $50 permit fee for those selected through the lottery.
The random lottery will be limited to one application per-person, per-year with a 10-year “sit-out” period for those drawn for a permit before they may apply again, the release said.
The hunting zone will be limited to Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties but will exclude the special refuge portion of Peck Ranch Conservation Area where elk were initially reintroduced.
The timing of the seasons was designed to avoid the peak of elk breeding during late September and early October and to avoid the elk season coinciding with portions of the firearms deer season.
Public comments and next steps
MDC held several public meetings in communities around the elk restoration zone last December, during which staff discussed possible elk-hunting details, the release said. MDC also offered a statewide online comment period.
As part of the rulemaking process, MDC is now again asking for public comment on the proposed elk-hunting framework through Aug. 31 at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z49.
The release said the commission will consider input received during this public comment period and make a final decision to move forward, modify or withdraw the proposed framework during its Oct. 11 meeting.
If the framework is approved, MDC staff will then compile and review biological data on herd size, growth and structure to determine if the inaugural hunt will occur in 2020. If the data supports a hunt for 2020, MDC staff will then present their recommendations on permit numbers to MDC’s Regulations Committee and Conservation Commission early next year.
MDC staff will continue to use biological data on herd size, growth and structure in future years to determine the number of permits issued for each season, the release noted.
