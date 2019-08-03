Penalties for poaching Missouri game animals and other native wildlife species have just gotten steeper, thanks to new actions by the Missouri Department of Conservation and a bill recently signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Effective Aug. 28, HB 260 — known as the Poaching Bill and signed into law July 11 — significantly raises fines for those convicted of illegally taking Missouri game species and other native wildlife.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jered Taylor of Republic and Sen. Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City, implements new fine amounts. Those changes include $10,000-$15,000 for each elk or black bear killed illegally, $1,000-$5,000 for each whitetailed buck, $500-$1,000 for each wild turkey and $500-$1,000 for each paddlefish.
According to an MDC news release, the fines are “considered restitution payments for poaching game animals and are ordered by a judge.”
The release said the fines go to the state’s school moneys fund and are in addition to other fines and penalties for violating the Wildlife Code of Missouri.
MDC said the bill gained support in part from five Missouri elk that were illegally killed by poachers in the past few years. None of the cases has yet been solved.
In a separate move, MDC and the Missouri Conservation Commission earlier this year increased the penalty points given to individuals convicted of violating the Wildlife Code of Missouri for illegal activities, including poaching.
According to MDC records, 547 wild turkeys, 58 paddlefish and 4,731 deer were illegally taken — or poached — in 2017 and 2018. In addition to investigating the poaching of the five elk, MDC is also focused on black bear poaching incidents, which the release described as “a growing concern, as well.”
“In addition to doing what we can by increasing penalty points for Wildlife Code violations, conservation agents are also working with county prosecutors and judges to help reduce incidents of poaching and other violations by increasing penalties, such as fines and jail time,” MDC Protection Division Chief Randy Doman said in the release.
Doman explained how penalties are determined.
“The state legislature has the authority to establish penalty classifications related to poaching and other wildlife violations,” he said. “MDC and the Missouri Conservation Commission set the regulations of the Wildlife Code of Missouri and conservation agents issue tickets for violations, such as for poaching. Agents then submit those tickets to the appropriate county courts. County prosecutors then determine how to proceed with the violations. If the person is convicted of the violations by the county court, the judge then determines fines, jail time, and/or other penalties. Monies from fines are kept in the county and do not go to MDC.”
Doman added that depending on the violation, MDC staff can then assign persons convicted of code violations anywhere from zero to 16 points per violation.
“Once a person accumulates 16 points, MDC staff will review the circumstances surrounding the violations and may recommend that the Conservation Commission consider revoking or suspending the person’s permit privileges for up to one year,” Doman explained. “If a person accumulates more than 16 points, the recommendation to the commission may be for a suspension of more than one year. Staff consider the person’s accumulated points for the past five years in making recommendations to the commission.”
The release said examples of recent MDC penalty-point increases include the following:
- Illegal baiting of wildlife from 4 to 8 points.
- Buying, selling, having or releasing prohibited invasive species from 4 to 16 points.
- Violations related to paddlefish from 4 to 12 points.
- Taking over the legal limit of deer and turkeys from 8 to 12 points.
- Doubling points for other violations related to illegal taking of wildlife from 4 to 8 points.
- Releasing feral hogs into the wild from 0 to 16 points.
MDC asks that anyone with information on poaching cases call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.
For more information about MDC’s point system for wildlife violations, visit mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/point-system-wildlife-code-violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.