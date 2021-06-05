Almost every night for the last few months of the school year, Bolivar High School senior Andrew Bunn spent 30 to 45 minutes at home talking to himself.
Bunn, the leader of a group of BHS students partnered with local business Blade Signs as part of a dual credit business management class assignment, was rehearsing for an April 9 presentation on his group’s work with the business.
The BHS Sentrepact program, short for student entrepreneurs in action, partnered groups of students with five local businesses to gain real-world experience and to help those businesses meet actual goals.
In addition to Blade Signs, Bolivar R-1 spokesperson Sammy Jacobson said teams also partnered with 34:8 Take N Bake, Abundant Life Fitness, Lotus Tea Co. and Redneck Wholesale.
Jacobson said the Sentrepact program generated an estimated $138,000 in profit for the five businesses.
Near the end of the school year, she said, students gathered what data they’d compiled through the experience and presented it as part of a competition at Southwest Baptist University.
Groups were graded in the areas of needs assessments, direct and indirect outcomes, free enterprise knowledge and economic sustainability.
Bunn’s group, consisting of members Madalyn Sanders, McKinley Hedges, Derek Herron and Audrey Graves, won the competition.
Instructor Ashley Clift said students started their work in October.
“The kids choose the business, set up the meeting, go to the business and set goals with the owners,” she said. “Those five to seven goals are what drive what they do all year, and they’re an agreement between the business owners and the kids.”
Group member McKinley Hedges said their goals included helping with the business’ social media campaign, filming a promotional video, creating a new website, setting up an inventory and reaching out to previous customers through email.
“We set goals we knew were achievable,” she said.
Herron said the biggest challenge for him was the inventory system.
The business didn’t have one before, he said.
“We had to go through all the scrap vinyl, all the scrap sign things and sort it,” he said. “We then made inventory tags so they could start using those to improve their productivity, so they were running out they would know and could order more. That's more efficient. Basically, we set them up for the future.”
Group member Graves said communication proved a hard lesson to learn for the group.
“This project showed us how important communication is to success,” she said. “The owners are very busy people and just not always being able to reach them at the same time was hard sometimes. It was a lot of emailing back and forth.”
Clift said the group had to overcome its own lack of face-to-face time. BHS used an alternative instructional method that saw students separated and learning from home on certain days throughout the school year.
“With our alternative scheduling, we had half of our kids at the beginning of the week and (the) other half at the end of week,” she said. “Lots of times kids didn't get to meet at the same time. They had to work through that.”
Hedges said they organized a group chat and made arrangements to meet on Wednesdays, despite being off.
As the competition date neared, she said the group met to rehearse their individual parts, and even got in several practice runs in front of a live audience.
“We had a lot of opportunities to present to our principal and superintendent and school board members,” she said. “There were professional circumstances and chances to present in front of classmates and teachers. The feedback helped with our confidence. We were shaky before that, but we found that the people really liked the information we had to share, and I think that really boosted our confidence.”
All that was left, Bunn said, was to nail down the intro.
He said he spent an additional two hours working through it the night before the competition.
“I tried notecards, but I would shake the notecards,” he said. “I was confident we were going to be able to present the data, but I knew we needed to do it in the best way possible to win.”
