‘A good time to live in Humansville’

Despite some recent economic setbacks, Humansville mayor Carl Long said he believes the city’s best days are still ahead.
Earlier this fall, U.S. Bank announced plans to close several southwest Missouri branches, including its Humansville location.
The branch is the only bank in Humansville, Long said.
“That just makes it difficult for residents who have transaction issues,” he said. “It means they’ll have to drive to Hermitage or Bolivar. There are businesses who need to make deposits, so this could be a strain for them.”
U.S. Bank Vice President for Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Evan Lapiska confirmed the branch located at 100 Tilden St. will close Jan. 2.
“The closure is part of previously discussed work that kicked off in early 2019 to optimize our branch delivery networks in response to changing customer preferences and behaviors,” Lapiska told the BH-FP via email. “Although we are closing some branches, we are continuing to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities.”
The branches in Bolivar and Hermitage will remain open, he said. U.S. Bank’s Buffalo branch will close, he said.
Lapiska said branch employees who wish to stay with the organization have the opportunity to apply for other openings, “particularly in areas that include the bank’s mortgage division and customer care centers.”
“I would add that while we are communicating these changes now, employees will remain with the company in their current role until January unless they elect to move on before that time,” Lapiska said. “In addition, a comprehensive severance package and outplacement services will be offered to individuals who elect to move on at the end of their notice period.”
Lapiska did not respond to a direct question about how many other local branches are scheduled to close.
Long said, in the meantime, Humansville’s board of aldermen has heard from at least one bank with interest in purchasing the U.S. Bank building. They’ve also had meetings with other banks about opening a location in Humansville, he said.
Other business news feels more certain, Long said.
Last year, Deb’s Fresh Market grocery store closed, and earlier this year, Long told the BH-FP city leaders were in conversation with a buyer for the building who planned to reopen it.
“The grocery store had some hiccups, but they’re still coming,” Long said. “The gentlemen that bought it had a family member who got sick. Everybody got COVID. Then, somebody took it upon themselves to vandalize the building.”
Long said roof issues with the building have now been repaired, and its new owners are planning to remodel the inside.
“It’s a full remodel,” he said. “This is a whole new interior.”
The store doesn’t yet have an opening date, he said.
The city is also anticipating the opening of a medical marijuana production facility north of town.
The building, located on South 25th Road, previously housed Faultless SBA, which closed in 2002.
The business will take the products from nearby Flora Farms and produce edibles and vape cartridges and could hire between 20 and 25 people when it’s at full capacity.
Humansville’s lone gas station is also going through remodel, Long said, and triplexes are being planned in town.
“We’re seeing that property is selling,” he said. “For a long time, everything you heard was negative, but now you’re starting to see good things happen. It’s a good time to live in Humansville.”
