Auto business expands in Fair Play

Fair Play has been good to Grant Nelson.
The owner of Nelson’s Auto Service & Towing has maintained his business there for 13 years, and now he has plans to expand.
He first opened near Needmore in 1997.
“This is a good town,” he said. “Business is good here.”
Last year, when Kennedy’s Kaf-A was destroyed by fire, Nelson, whose business shared a parking lot with the restaurant, said he started considering expansion.
“We’ve always had a small car lot, but we had the opportunity to acquire this property,” Nelson said.
His plans include disassembling the burnt building to expand the car lot.
The restaurant has remained closed since the fire, situated just off Mo. 32, Fair Play’s main thoroughfare.
“We want to make it a respectable looking place,” he said.
Nelson said his plans are to have the lot open within about 90 days.
The prospect of businesses expanding is good news for Fair Play, mayor David Vincent said.
“It’s wonderful anytime you see growth because growth creates growth,” he said. “With him expanding, other businesses may also see what a good business environment we’ve got here.”
Vincent said the fire that damaged Kennedy’s Kaf-A was a loss for the whole town. Situated centrally, the spot is one of the first things passersby see when driving through.
News of the expansion comes as plans are in place to reopen a meat processing plant on Third Street, which would employ two to five full-time workers and generate tax revenue for the city.
The BH-FP reported on plans for the plant in the Saturday, Sept. 5, issue.
“This is a wonderful opportunity,” he said. “Anything we can do like that, it just adds to the little town.”
Library closes, reopens
The Polk County Public Library’s Fair Play branch closed Wednesday, Sept. 16, and reopened Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Library director Colleen Knight said the branch had closed due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.
“Luckily, it was a negative test,” she said.
