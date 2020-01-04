Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation boards of directors will host a retirement reception for outgoing CMH CEO/Executive Director Donald J. Babb from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan 4.
The come-and-go event will be held in the CMH community rooms at 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
A short appreciation and recognition program will be at 6 p.m. Guests should park at the Kerry and Synda Douglas Medical Center across the street from the hospital.
Shuttle service is available.
Hospital parking is reserved for disabled guests and those with mobility difficulties.
Guests can RSVP and write a special note to Babb at http://bit.ly/Babb2020.
A separate retirement reception for CMH employees, volunteers and physicians will be held Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
CMH employees, volunteers and physicians are invited to RSVP at bit.ly/DJBEPVJan2020.
For more information about the receptions, call 328-7245 or email theitz@citizensmemorial.com.
