Citizens Memorial Hospital Laboratory Services Point of Care Coordinator Jacquelin Barnes, MT (ASCP), has been named to the Cardinal Health Laboratory Excellence List 2020.
According to a CMH news release, the list “recognizes clinical laboratory professionals who are making impactful contributions to the profession from improving processes to increasing awareness, demonstrating leadership and more.”
Barnes has worked in healthcare for more than 20 years, the release said. In 1992, she received her teaching certificate and taught science at Dadeville R-2 School District for 19 years. She returned to the laboratory profession at CMH in 2011 as point of care coordinator, serving as a technical consultant over clinic labs and training of new hires.
Five of Barnes’ students from Dadeville now work at CMH, the release added.
