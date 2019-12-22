Bolivar Bowling Co. hopes to strike out worries

One of the only indoor entertainment options in Bolivar is facing a threat to its existence.
The Bolivar Bowling Co. — which has been open for business at 1827 W. Broadway St. since late 2018 — recently published a Facebook post on its official business page saying, “We have made and will continue to make improvements until the business can no longer remain open,” on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
“As for a timeline, and to remain completely transparent with the community, it could be as early as this week or anytime shortly after,” the Facebook post said, garnering hundreds of shares.
Bolivar Bowling Co. owners Jeremie and Tara Akins told the BH-FP the community was gracious toward their plea for foot traffic and noted they are overwhelmed with the amount of support they have seen online.
“However, we are still lacking foot traffic,” the Akinses said in a joint statement via email on Tuesday, Dec. 17. “We completely understand that people are busy, but do hope that everyone can come in to bowl soon.”
If foot traffic does not improve, the fate of Bolivar Bowling Co. will be known in January, “because if we don’t have two great and outstanding weeks in a row, we won’t make it,” the Akinses said.
The financial troubles started in March after what appeared to be a successful start for the business, they said.
The Akinses said they expected somewhat of a decline, but not at the rate that it happened — a 90% decrease in revenue from April through November.
Clinging to the hope that business would pick up in autumn, they continued making improvements to the venue, such as adding an updated arcade with card readers, getting professionally certified on the bowling lanes, updating all scoring monitors, replacing all the pin decks and investing in kitchen equipment, they said.
However, combining the decrease in foot traffic with the “added expense of food costs, higher utilities and minimum wage increases, it sure feels bleak,” they said.
And because bowling tends to be a seasonal sport, the winter season is usually when bowling alleys expect to be busier, they said.
“The income from the winter months helps support the business when the weather is nice and people want to be outside,” they said.
But now, the Bolivar Bowling Co. owners said they are taking it month by month. They have had to let go of all three employees, including a full-time manager.
The recent wave of community support has led to a small increase in business during the weekdays, but the weekends are still slower than the Akinses said they expect.
“However, we hope that the momentum continues to grow so that we can keep the doors open,” they said.
Out of the gutter
The Akinses said they want to be here to provide a place where everyone can have fun and good food — a place where locals can enjoy these goods without having to drive to Springfield.
“For us, this bowling alley has offered amazing times with friends and family, and we hope that this can be the same for Bolivar and the surrounding areas,” they said.
They said everyone who comes through the door is a new friend, and everyone has a story.
And by owning and operating their entertainment venue, it’s not about getting rich. Since opening over a year ago, they have not been able to collect any paychecks from their business because money is so tight, they said.
“We knew this was a secondary business for us and that someday, maybe we can turn a profit,” they said. “But it can’t lose money every month like it has for the past nine months.”
As teachers in Stockton, the Akinses noted the bowling industry is unlike anything they have been a part of before.
“Financially, what we didn’t expect but found out right away is that bowling supplies and maintenance expenses are very expensive because all parts are proprietary, trademarked and specific to the bowling industry,” they said.
For instance, if a belt or a bolt wears out, it takes more than just going to a local hardware store to replace the parts.
“You have to register for an account with a legitimate bowling supplier and make an order,” they said. “Shipping costs are a minimum of $20, and so you hope that when you order a part, you order enough to justify the cost.”
Additionally, the belt could cost between $60 to $200. Each machine has nearly a dozen belts, they said, and there are thousands of moving parts on each lane in the back.
“Replacement of parts can be expensive, but maintenance of machines are just as expensive and can save you money in the end,” they noted. “It costs nearly $70 to $100 per week to properly clean and maintain the 14 machines.”
That doesn’t include labor for cleaning, which is about seven to 10 hours of labor per week.
On top of the other various expenses, the Bolivar Bowling Co. also has venue expenses, including association fees so the business can offer sanctioned leagues, league software expenses, business software expenses, and city, state and county licenses, they said.
There are also “music license fees through our jukebox, bowling shoe sanitation, shoe and ball upkeep, kitchen sanitation expenses, and the list goes on,” the Akinses said.
But there’s simplicity to bowling itself — it’s a sport anyone can enjoy.
“You just show up and we’ve got everything you need,” they said. “It’s great for groups of all sizes. We’ve hosted parties that take up the entire center, one-lane birthday parties and even a wedding.”
Ramps for small children and individuals with disabilities can be requested, and bumpers can be popped up for kids, as well.
“When else do you get to wear freshly deodorized, tricolored shoes? Wear them with pride!” the Akinses said. “You can eat and drink while bowling. Beer or soda, pizza or appetizers — you really can’t beat it.”
Besides bowling, though, the Bolivar Bowling Co. also offers other entertainment options: three pool tables, an arcade with redemption prizes and an eatery serving pizza and appetizers, they said.
The business also offers bowling leagues, and if doors remain open after December, the Akinses said there will be a league offered in January called the Crazy 8’s League.
With their eyes set toward serving the Bolivar community for many years to come, the couple said they need locals to consider supporting this local business to see that goal be attainable.
“We didn’t ask for money, we didn’t take out a loan and we used our own time and money to remodel the bowling alley,” the Akinses said.
They created the Bolivar Bowling Co. while working full time day jobs, they said.
“We are in this for many thousands of dollars, and that was done in faith that Bolivar and surrounding areas not only could, but would support a local center,” they said.
