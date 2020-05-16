A Bolivar man is the winner of a $777,777 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Red 7s” scratchers ticket.
According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, Charles Combs purchased his winning ticket at Fast N Friendly, 1602 E. Broadway St. in Bolivar. Combs claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Springfield office Monday, May 4.
According to the release, “Triple Red 7s” is a $10 scratchers game with more than $28.6 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $777,777 and five prizes of $77,777.
Missouri Lottery players in Polk County have collectively won more than $3.7 million in the last fiscal year, the release stated.
During the same time period, retailers in Polk County received more than $380,000 in commissions and incentives, while an additional $824,000 from Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county, the release stated.
According to the release, remaining prize amounts for all scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.
