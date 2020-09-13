Bolivar Walmart undergoes remodel

Customers of Bolivar’s Walmart store can expect to see ongoing remodeling work over the next few months.
Abigail Rolland, a senior account executive with the Hauser Group, which represents Walmart, said the store is undergoing its first major update since it was expanded in 1998.
Work is slated to wrap up before the holiday season, she said.
The remodel includes an expanded infant area and upgraded deli, produce and beverage sections, along with new restrooms, new flooring, lighting and fresh paint, Rolland said.
“This store is currently scheduled for the installation of a Mamava Lactation Suite, or pod, inside the store to provide an option for breastfeeding moms,” Rolland said.
Once installed, she said the pod is free for customers and associates to use as a clean, comfortable and private option to breastfeed or pump.
“We are excited to bring our customers improvements to their store through this remodel,” store manager Chris Asby said. “Throughout the process, we will do our best to keep customers informed on what to expect and look forward to continuing to serve our customers during this time and beyond.”
Rolland said customers can stay up-to-date on the remodel via the store’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Walmart46.
A TV has also been set up near the store’s entrance to broadcast updates on the remodel and what is planned for the coming week, she said.
